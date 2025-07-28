Chandra Shekhar Aazad Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation After Rajasthan School Roof Collapse

In a strong statement following the deadly school roof collapse in Rajasthan, Aazad Samaj Party MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad held the state government accountable for the tragedy. This is not an accident—it is institutional murder."I demand from the Rajasthan government to give compensation of ₹1 crore each to the affected families and conduct a full investigation into this failure," he said.

The collapse occurred at a government-run school in Piplodi Village, Jhalawar district, causing panic and grief in the local community. Around 7 were killed and 21-28 students were injured by being trapped under debris.

Locals allege that the school building, which dates back to 1947, had been in a visibly dangerous condition for years. Students had reportedly noticed pieces of plaster and pebbles falling from the ceiling minutes before the incident. According to student survivors, their warnings to the teachers were dismissed. This has raised fresh concerns about the safety of public infrastructure and the negligence in maintaining school buildings.

“We saw pebbles falling and told our teacher, but we were asked to sit quietly. Then the roof just came down,” said a Class 8 student who narrowly survived.

Aazad criticized the state’s education and PWD departments for failing to act despite red flags. He urged that not only should there be a judicial probe, but also accountability fixed on officials responsible for ignoring the warnings.

Political leaders and civil society groups have echoed the demand for justice, as families mourn their loss.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, visited the site and met with grieving families. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh per deceased student’s family, a contractual government job to one family member, and a promise to rebuild the school with classrooms named in memory of the victims, reported The Hindu.