Chandranath Rath murder: Mortal remains of Suvendu Adhikari's aide taken to East Midnapore for last rites; SIT formed

Chandranath Rath murder: The mortal remains of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader and outgoing Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, were taken to his residence in Chandipur in the East Midnapore district on Thursday evening for the last rites.

After the post-mortem examination at Barasat Medical College and Hospital, Chandranath Rath’s close associates and relatives left for Chandipur with the mortal remains. A large number of people gathered outside his residence in the afternoon to pay their last respects.

His mortal remains were draped in the national flag as acquaintances, supporters, and local BJP workers paid homage to him. Slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” were raised by supporters gathered at the spot.

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Senior BJP leaders from the district also reached Chandipur to pay tribute to Rath. Newly elected BJP legislators from the district were also present.

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The mortal remainswas initially kept around 100 metres away from Rath’s residence before being taken to his family home. His last rites were scheduled to be performed later on Thursday night. BJP supporters present at the venue also demanded strict punishment for those responsible for the killing.

Rath was murdered in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night. He died on the spot after unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle at close range.

Senior BJP leaders from the state, including Suvendu Adhikari, visited the hospital on Wednesday night. BJP workers also staged a prolonged protest outside the hospital, alleging the involvement of miscreants backed by the Trinamool Congress and demanding the immediate arrest and punishment of those responsible.

No arrests had been made in the case till Thursday evening.

West Bengal Director General of Police S.N. Gupta visited the hospital in Madhyamgram on Wednesday night and spoke to Rath’s family members as well as BJP leaders, including Adhikari.

Police had seized the four-wheeler allegedly used in the crime on Wednesday night, while the motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants was recovered on Thursday. However, investigators found that both vehicles carried fake number plates.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the murder, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined.

The Trinamool Congress issued a statement on Wednesday night condemning Rath’s murder and demanded a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Adhikari alleged that Rath was murdered as part of a conspiracy linked to Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and because of Rath’s close association with him. However, the outgoing Leader of Opposition appealed to BJP workers to remain calm.

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