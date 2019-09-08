Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge step for India: US diplomat

Washington DC: Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon`s south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India.

The US diplomat also said that India will "no doubt" achieve its space aspirations."We congratulate ISRO on their incredible efforts on Chandrayaan 2. The mission is a huge step forward for India and will continue to produce valuable data to fuel scientific advancements.

We have no doubt that India will achieve its space aspirations," Wells said in a tweet posted on the page of US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the moon.

ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface. The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to orbit the moon.

After revolving around the Earth`s orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO`s scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks, the country`s resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more.

