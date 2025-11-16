Advertisement
CHANDRAYAAN-4

Chandrayaan-4 Gets Green Light: India's 2028 Moon Mission Will Bring Lunar Samples Back - Direct Challenge To US And China

From moon samples in 2028 to space stations to lunar landings, India's space program just shifted into overdrive, and the world better take notice.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 11:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Chandrayaan-4 Mission, Gaganyaan 2027 Launch, India Moon Mission 2040
Chandrayaan-4 Gets Green Light: India's 2028 Moon Mission Will Bring Lunar Samples Back - Direct Challenge To US And ChinaAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

India just fired its biggest shot yet in the global space race and it’s aimed straight at the moon. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan has confirmed that the government has officially cleared Chandrayaan-4, the country’s most ambitious and technically demanding lunar mission to date. The mission’s goal is massive: bring real moon samples back to Earth by 2028.

ISRO's Production To Triple - Space Domination Mode Activated

But Chandrayaan-4 is only the first step in India’s bigger space push. With demand for missions exploding, ISRO is gearing up to triple its yearly spacecraft production over the next three years. Yes, three times more rockets, three times more satellites, and three times more missions. This massive expansion shows that ISRO isn’t just taking part in the global space race anymore; it’s gearing up to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s biggest space powers.

India's Own Space Station By 2035 - Only Third Country After US And China

Here's where it gets absolutely insane. ISRO has already started work on India's independent space station, expected to be fully operational by 2035. The first module will be launched into orbit by 2028 — the same year Chandrayaan-4 brings back moon samples. Narayanan revealed the station will have five modules, and once complete, India will join the ultra-exclusive club of just three nations, the US, Russia, and China, that operate their own space stations.

Gaganyaan Still On Track For 2027 - Indian Astronauts Going To Space

Addressing India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, the ISRO chief clarified that while the unmanned test mission schedule has shifted, the crewed mission timeline remains rock-solid for 2027. Indian astronauts will be flying into space on an Indian rocket from Indian soil, no hitching rides on foreign spacecraft.

The Ultimate Goal: Indians Walking On The Moon By 2040

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set ISRO's most audacious target yet: to land Indian astronauts on the moon and bring them back safely by 2040. This long-term human spaceflight plan directly mirrors and challenges what the United States and China are planning. The message is clear: India isn't just catching up to space superpowers. It's preparing to overtake them.

