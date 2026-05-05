Change in Bengal after BJP victory: Temple reopens, renaming row, clashes reported

West Bengal has witnessed a series of developments in the 24 hours following the BJP’s victory, ranging from the reopening of a long-shut temple to political tensions and incidents of violence across districts. The events signal a shift on the ground, with supporters asserting control and symbolic changes emerging in different regions.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the unfolding situation, highlighting key incidents that reflect both political transition and rising tensions in the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the most striking developments came from Asansol’s Bastin Bazaar, where the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust temple was reopened after remaining largely shut for nearly 15 years. The temple, located in a Muslim-majority area, had reportedly been closed for regular worship since 2011 due to tensions, opening only during Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja. Despite a Calcutta High Court order allowing prayers authorities had cited law and order concerns. Following the election outcome, locals opened the temple, cleaned the premises, and resumed rituals.

In South 24 Parganas’ Diamond Harbour region, a symbolic act of renaming also drew attention. A road previously known as Masjid Para Road was unofficially renamed “Netaji Palli Road” by locals, who put up a banner after the results. While proponents say the move reflects Bengali pride and honours Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Trinamool Congress has termed it a communal act. The change remains informal pending official notification.

Meanwhile, political friction has intensified in several areas. In Nandigram, BJP workers allegedly took control of a TMC office, replacing party flags and signage. BJP supporters claimed the office originally belonged to them and was earlier taken over by TMC. Similar incidents of vandalism and encroachment were reported in districts including Howrah, Murshidabad (Berhampore), Baruipur, Kamarhati, and Baranagar.

Violence has also been reported. In Kolkata’s New Town area, a BJP worker, identified as Madhu Mandal, was killed, with the party alleging an attack on a victory procession by TMC workers. TMC, on the other hand, has accused BJP workers of targeting its offices, including alleged vandalism in Tollygunge and reports of arson in Siliguri circulating on social media.

West Bengal has a history of post-election violence, with similar allegations surfacing during previous regimes, including both TMC and Left rule. Amid the current situation, BJP leadership has urged its supporters to refrain from violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also emphasized that the focus should be on positive change rather than revenge, underlining the need for stability during the political transition.

