Changes in NTA JEE Mains 2023 Exam Dates, Admit Card Update, Section-wise Do’s for Exam Preparedness

The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2023 January exam is set to commence on January 24, 2023. The registration process for the first attempt is still ongoing. Soon after the National Testing Agency, NTA issued the announcement, students requested that the JEE Mains 2023 January exam be postponed to April or May. Admit Card will also be released soon. And the Exam City Information Slip will be out on 14th January on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. But, the NTA has dismissed petitions to postpone the JEE Main January examination. According to the agency, the exam will commence on January 24, 2023, and the exact timetable will be revealed along with the admit card. Education Minister has agreed to send the plea for changing the JEE Main 2023 qualifying criteria and reconsidering the 75% required condition for students.

While the matter is still in the Bombay High Court, sources close to the agency and the Ministry of Education have stated that there is no plan to postpone the entrance exam because the dates for other exams, like JEE Advanced 2023, have also been released.

Major Update on Eligibility Criteria

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reinstated the 75% eligibility condition for Engineering admission after passing the JEE Mains entrance exam, a policy that existed before COVID. While the eligibility conditions for writing the entrance exam remain the same as last year, the requirements for admission to IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs have been modified.

For admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technological Institutions, candidates must obtain 75% (65% for SC, ST) in their Class 12 final examination in addition to qualifying in JEE Main (CFTIs). Admission to these institutes is handled by the JoSAA and CSAB.

Admission to B.E./B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Planning programmes. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating in the Central Seat Allocation Board would be based on All India Rank, subject to the candidate obtaining at least 75% in the respective Boards' Class 12 exam. For SC/ST applicants, qualifying marks in Class 12/qualifying examination would be 65%. "The candidate must also pass each subject of Class 12 / qualifying examination," according to the official statement.

Admission to these institutes was granted in 2022 based on the all-India rank in JEE Main. The 75% threshold does not always apply to governments or private institutions that use JEE Main scores because they are free to define their own admissions criteria.

JEE Main 2023: Eligibility to appear in the exam

The eligibility requirements for taking JEE Main 2023 remain unchanged. Candidates who graduated Class 12 in 2021, and 22 or are appearing in 2023 are eligible to take the admission exam. While there is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main 2023, candidates may be required to meet age requirements imposed by institutions for enrolling students.

Tips to Crack JEE Main Exam 2023

Now, let's discuss some preparation tips that will help you crack the JEE Main Exam 2023.

1. Start early:

The key to cracking any exam is to start preparing early. The same goes for the JEE Main Exam 2023. Start preparing for the exam well in advance to avoid last minute rush with the Best JEE Main Books for the 2023 Exam and JEE Main Syllabus. This will give you enough time to understand the concepts and solve the problems.

2. Understand the exam pattern:

It is important to understand the exam pattern before starting your preparation. The JEE Main Exam 2023 will have two papers - Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech and Paper 2 for B.Arch/B.Plan. Both papers will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) will have three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each section will have 30 MCQs and 10 NATs.

Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Plan) will have three sections - Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing Test. The Mathematics section will have 30 MCQs and 10 NATs. The Aptitude Test will have 50 MCQs. The Drawing Test will have 2 questions to be answered on A4-size paper.

3: Choose the right study material:

It is crucial to choose the right study material for the JEE Main Exam 2023. There are many Best JEE Main Books for the 2023 exam and study materials available in the market, but it is important to choose the one that covers the complete JEE Main Syllabus for the 2023 exam and is updated according to the latest exam pattern.

4: Make a study schedule:

It is important to have a study schedule to effectively utilize your time and stay organized. Make a schedule that includes time for studying, solving problems, and taking breaks. It is also important to allocate more time to the subjects that you find difficult.

5: Solve JEE Main Previous Year Question Papers:

Solving JEE Main Previous Year Question Papers 2023 is a great way to understand the exam pattern and the type of questions asked in the JEE Main Exam 2023. It will also help you improve your time management skills and boost your confidence.

6: Practice with JEE Main Mock Test Sample Paper:

JEE Main Mock Test Sample Paper 2023 are a great way to practice and improve your skills. They help you understand your strengths and weaknesses and allow you to work on your weaknesses.

Section-Wise Tips for JEE Main Preparation

The three areas of the JEE Main question paper are physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Because all three sections are equally important, aspirants should cover the syllabus for all three. The following are some section-by-section JEE Mains preparation recommendations:

Tips for JEE Main Physics Preparation

Physics is based entirely on logic and principle. The subject might become difficult at times, especially when the questions become more complex. It's a topic that many JEE Main candidates dislike, and as a result, the majority of them drop physics fast. For the same reason, knowing the problem level and weightage of certain topics is crucial.

Tips for JEE Main Chemistry Preparation

Chemistry is a subject that many JEE candidates avoid because it needs a lot of learning. However, when carefully analysed, the majority of chemical principles are reasonably obvious and sensible. Physical, organic, and inorganic chemistry are the three types of chemistry.

Chemistry problems require a combination of analytical and memorization skills. Chemistry questions, for example, are totally analytical, chemistry questions require memorization, and chemistry questions are occasionally a combination of the two.

Tips for JEE Main Mathematics Preparation

Mathematics for JEE is thought to have a comprehensive syllabus due to the large number of topics covered. The mathematics syllabus for the JEE Main, Advanced, and Board exams has also been updated. As a result, aspirants find it extremely challenging to manage the topic. To overcome this barrier, applicants must plan carefully and prioritise the areas with the highest scores.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a major update on the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023. The changes include reinstating the 75% eligibility condition for Engineering admission after passing the JEE Mains entrance exam. Additionally, candidates will now be required to have a minimum percentage of marks in their 10+2 qualifying examination in order to be eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. These changes are intended to ensure a level playing field for all candidates and to ensure that only the most qualified students are able to gain admission to these institutes.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)