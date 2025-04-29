'Chanted Allahu Akbar Thrice...': Zipline Tourist In Viral Pahalgam Video Reacts To Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: It has been a week since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack claimed lives of 26 people, mainly tourists. The families of victims have claimed that the terrorists first asked for their religions and some were even made to recite 'kalma' and were then shot dead. Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which a Gujarati tourist was enjoying the Zipline while the terror attack unfolded on the ground.

The tourist from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rishi Bhatt, recalls the incident while confirming that the Zipline worker chanted 'Allahu Akbar' thrice before the attack. According to reports, the worker has been detained for questioning.

"He (the zipline operator) said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice, following which the firing started. I found out that men in two families ahead of us were asked their religion and shot in front of my wife and son. My wife and son were screaming. I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding in a spot that was like a pit, so you could not spot someone easily there. We too hid there. When firing halted a little after 8-10 minutes, we started running toward the main gate..." Bhatt told ANI.

BIG- This zipline operator has been picked up by NIA now for interrogation pic.twitter.com/ibUmpolxxY pic.twitter.com/6lDbr8eA3q — Frontalforce (@FrontalForce) April 28, 2025

Bhatt shared that the firing started when he was ziplining and he did not realise this for around 20 seconds. "I suddenly realised that a firing had started and people on the ground were being killed. I saw 5-6 people getting shot. After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack....15-16 tourists were shot in front of us," he said.

Narrating the ordeal, Bhatt shared that local people had already left the site once the terrorist attack began. He also shared that the army covered the site within half an hour. "When we reached the gate, we saw that the local public had already left. One pony guide took us away from there, we also soon found the Indian Army personnel before us. They gave cover to all the tourists...Army covered Pahalgam within 20-25 minutes. We felt safe once the Army gave us cover...I am grateful to the Indian Army," he said.

Bhatt shared that the presence of the army was everywhere in lower areas, even in the forest. But there was no Army officer at the main location, he said.