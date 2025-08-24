'Chaos At 30,000 Feet': BA Staff Caught Naked And High Mid-Flight

A British Airways flight attendant was found naked in the plane’s toilet while allegedly under the influence of drugs on a flight from California to London.

Haden Pentecost, 41, grew restless during the journey, “sweating” and “babbling,” prosecutors told Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court. Tests later confirmed methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system. He has since been dismissed by British Airways, according to the BBC.

The court heard that Pentecost complained of stomach pain and said he needed to change clothes before locking himself in the toilet. A colleague opened the door to find him naked and disoriented. She helped dress him and moved him to a passenger seat.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The captain was informed, and a health professional on board checked on him. Staff monitored him every 20 minutes until the flight landed at Heathrow, where paramedics took him to hospital. Doctors noted his pupils were dilated and his heart rate was high.

Pentecost had earlier skipped pre-flight safety checks and was taken off duty by his manager.

As per NDTV reports, he admitted to working while under the influence of drugs. The court granted him bail, with sentencing to be decided later at Isleworth Crown Court. He lives with his husband. This case comes after another British Airways incident earlier this year. A steward was suspended for dancing naked in a business-class toilet during a San Francisco–London flight.

When the crew noticed him missing during meal service, they found him incoherent in the lavatory. He was dressed in First Class pyjamas and restrained in a seat for the rest of the ten-hour flight, which had around 470 passengers.

Police arrested him on arrival, and medical staff examined him. Colleagues claimed he had taken pills while on duty. One crew member said that instead of serving meals, “he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet.”