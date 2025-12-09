Chaos At Airports: IndiGo Cancels Over 200 Flights Across Major Cities Including Bengaluru, Mumbai And Hyderabad Airports

More than 200 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Monday across several major airports, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and cities in Kerala, ANI reported. Chennai Airport saw significant disruption, with 18 outgoing flights and 23 incoming services cancelled. Operations were hit even harder at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, where 58 arrivals and 63 departures were pulled from the schedule. Airport authorities said a further update would be issued after 6 pm.

Hyderabad’s RGI Airport also faced widespread disruption, with 14 arrivals and 44 departures cancelled through the day. At Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, cancellations climbed to 31 flights, 14 arrivals and 17 departures.

The ripple effects stretched beyond the metros. Thiruvananthapuram Airport reported the cancellation of one domestic arrival and three domestic departures. Flight operations in parts of Gujarat were similarly impacted, with 16 cancellations recorded, including nine arrivals and seven departures.

Meeting By MoCA And DGCA



The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA on Monday convened a high level review meeting as IndiGo continued to grapple with large scale disruptions. After the meeting, the office of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu issued a statement saying senior officials have been directed to carry out on ground inspections at key airports to keep a close watch on airline operations and passenger services. Any lapses noticed including complaints raised directly by flyers must be addressed immediately, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha that the difficulties faced by IndiGo passengers stemmed from the airline’s internal crew rostering and operational planning, and were not linked to the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS). He added that the government had engaged with all stakeholders while framing the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms and stressed that safety standards would not be compromised.

Naidu also highlighted that strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are already in place to safeguard passengers affected by delays and cancellations, ensuring they receive the necessary support and compensation.



Indigo To Operate Normally Post December 10, Reports

The minister assured that air travel will get back to normal post December 10. Adding that funds have been processed for 7 lakhs passengers so far, along with that it also mentioned not to pay any additional charges on rebooking with Indigo till Dec 15. Return of nine thousand bags was also assured by the minister.

(With Inputs From Agencies)