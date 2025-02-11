With just 15 days left for the Maha Kumbh to conclude, pilgrims continue flocking to Triveni Sangam for the sacred dip. At Bihar's Madhubani Railway station, chaos erupted as passengers heading to the event in Uttar Pradesh broke the glass windows of the Swatantrata Senani Super Fast Express due to overcrowding.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing frustrated passengers throwing stones at the train and breaking the windows of the AC compartments, causing panic among passengers seated inside.

The incident took place at Bihar's Madhubani Railway station, where a huge crowd of passengers were seen standing on the platform. The crowd broke the windows of the AC compartment of the train, which was reportedly travelling from Bihar's Jainagar to New Delhi via Prayagraj.

The video captures two women sitting inside the train's AC compartment when a passenger broke the glass window, causing the women to scream in fear.

Sorry state of affairs. Complete lawlessness. Who will take responsibility? Apparently no one. pic.twitter.com/p2tcYpf5F0 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) February 11, 2025

As per the reports, most of the passengers waiting outside and sitting inside the train were to get down at Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Prayagraj administration has devised a special traffic plan for Maghi Purnima, which will mark the conclusion of the Kalpvas period, a key tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.

The fair area will be designated a 'no vehicle zone' starting at 4 am on Tuesday, and this restriction will extend across the entire city from 5 pm onwards, with exceptions for emergency and essential services, according to an official statement.