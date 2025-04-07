Ruckus In J&K Assembly: Chaos unfolded in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf amendment bill and tore the copy of the contentious bill into pieces. The legislators also protested speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Amid the ruckus in the Assembly over his refusal to adjourn the question hour to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act., it was adjourned for a brief period of 15 minutes. As the session began, opposition MLAs rose to demand a discussion on the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act, voicing concerns over its implications.

Chaos in J&K Assembly



Opposition and members of ruling party, National Conference members tear copy of Waqf Bill in J&K assembly.



Demand is to discuss bill being only a muslim majority state. pic.twitter.com/phb6q2KVos — ThtKashmiriGuy (@ThtKashmiriGuy) April 7, 2025

However, Speaker Rather maintained that the matter could not be taken up under an adjournment motion since it was currently sub judice. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, "As per rules, no matter which is sub-judice can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court, and I have got a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss it through an adjournment motion."

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq moved the adjournment motion. Soon after, NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls. NC MLAs then raised slogans, "Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo." On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session.

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone said, "It is a violation of the Constitution, democracy, and rule of law... Numbers do not matter in a democracy. They should have taken us into their confidence and respected our emotions... You are brazenly violating rule of law, federalism, and secularism. This is a matter of serious concern. We will agitate for India to be free of such an ideology..." The PDP, which is not in alliance with the NC, also joined the protests and accused the National Conference of indulging in a fixed match.

PDP leader Waheed Para said, "When Article 370 and CAA were in the court, we brought a resolution, and many states brought it. Today, we want to register our protest against the Waqf Bill, but unfortunately, the Speaker rejected the resolution. They are playing a fixed match. By not opposing this bill today, it has been shown that the Jammu and Kashmir government is compromising on the issues of Kashmir and Muslims."

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering stakeholders relevant to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

(With ANI Inputs)