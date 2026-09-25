/Chaos in J&K assembly: Omar Abdullah moves full statehood resolution; BJP storms over 2000 autonomy reference, tears document

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly demanding the immediate restoration of the region’s full statehood, triggering fierce protests from BJP legislators over its reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution.
After Question Hour, the Chief Minister tabled the resolution urging the Government of India to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without further delay.
The resolution stated, “In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this Resolution be forwarded to the Government of India.”
Omar told the members that they could continue with the day’s business and that the resolution could be discussed on Monday.
The 26 June 2000 resolution, passed under the National Conference government headed by Farooq Abdullah, had sought restoration of the pre-1953 autonomy arrangement for the erstwhile state. The 6 November 2024 resolution, adopted by the current Assembly, had called for restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees.
BJP members immediately objected to the inclusion of the 2000 autonomy resolution. Legislator R.S. Pathania declared that the party would not permit any discussion on autonomy in the House.
“We will not allow discussion on the issue of autonomy in the House,” he said, as other BJP members echoed the objection and argued that the resolution had crossed into territory they considered unacceptable.
The opposition MLAs then stormed into the well of the House. Several climbed onto seats while others raised continuous slogans against the government and the resolution. Some legislators tore copies of the resolution into pieces in full view of the House, further intensifying the disorder.
The protest was marked by sustained anti-government and anti-resolution sloganeering, with BJP members accusing the National Conference-led government of attempting to revive what they described as outdated autonomy demands under the cover of a statehood call.
The scenes reflected the sharp political differences that have marked the ongoing autumn session. Ruling alliance members have repeatedly pressed the Centre over the unfulfilled promise of statehood made after the 2019 reorganisation, a demand that has also been reiterated in Parliament, the Supreme Court and during the 2024 elections.
The BJP, meanwhile, has focused on governance issues such as power tariffs, regularisation of workers and unemployment, arguing that the elected government cannot hide behind the statehood demand.
Marshals intervened as members from the two sides jostled amid the uproar. The confrontation over the reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution and the more recent special-status demand highlighted the differences between the National Conference’s long-standing political positions and the BJP’s opposition to any revival of pre-2019 arrangements beyond the restoration of statehood itself.
The resolution has been forwarded to the Government of India as resolved by the House, even as the BJP’s protest ensured that the day’s proceedings remained dominated by confrontation rather than debate.
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