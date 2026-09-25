Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Chaos in J&K assembly: Omar Abdullah moves full statehood resolution; BJP storms over 2000 autonomy reference, tears document

Chaos in J&K assembly: Omar Abdullah moves full statehood resolution; BJP storms over 2000 autonomy reference, tears document

BJP members immediately objected to the inclusion of the 2000 autonomy resolution.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Chaos in J&K assembly: Omar Abdullah moves full statehood resolution; BJP storms over 2000 autonomy reference, tears document

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gold rates surge on Sept 25: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities
2
3
4
5