Chaos in Lok Sabha again: LoP Rahul Gandhi cites China article for second day; BJP MPs object

The chaos in Lok Sabha continued on Tuesday, as Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi raised the China issue and mentioned an article in a magazine that talked of the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narvane (Retd.).

A heated argument broke out between the India bloc MPs and the Treasury Bench MPs over Rahul Gandhi’s address.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi stated, "A very important matter in the President's speech is a matter relating to national security. Our relationship between the Pakistanis, the Chinese, and us. There is a very important point in this article that I have authenticated. It speaks about the PM's reaction... Our President's address was about the path India has to take. Today."

"On the world stage, the main issue in international affairs is the conflict between China and the US. This is central to our President's address. All I am saying is let me make a statement about what happened between China and India and how our PM reacted to it. Why am I being stopped?" he added.

After this, the MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to Rahul Gandhi speaking on this issue.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm after the ruling party objected to LoP Rahul Gandhi raising the issue of China during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju opposed Rahul Gandhi's address and asked him not to quote the memoir, as Speaker Om Birla gave a ruling against it on Monday.

"I requested Venugopal ji that we patiently wait to listen to LoP. Yesterday, the chair gave a ruling on the paper he had authenticated that was tabled in the House. But, when a ruling was given yesterday, he couldn't quote the same matter again. Please continue your speech, but avoid referring to the matter that has been settled," Rijiju said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal objected to Kiren Rijiju and said, "He is misleading the House; he called me and Gaurav Gogoi."

What happened in Lok Sabha on Monday?

On Monday, Lok Sabha witnessed repeated interruptions and was adjourned for the day amid a prolonged stalemate over Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter regarding the standoff with China during border tensions in 2020.

The Congress leader, referring to a report citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks and said he was speaking against the rules of the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ruled that Rahul Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book and the magazine article.

(with ANI inputs)