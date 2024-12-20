Chaos In Parliament: Assault Case Against Rahul Gandhi Transferred To Crime Branch, Says Delhi Police

Chaos Outside Parliament: Day after both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress registered counter complaints in the case of alleged assault during the chaos outside Parliament on Thursday, the Delhi Police on Friday transferred both cases to the Crime Branch.

While the police have registered an FIR against Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in the case of the complaint filed by the BJP, it is yet to register an FIR based on the complaint of women MPs of the Congress, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, amid the uproar over the chaos that unfolded outside Parliament, which left two BJP MPs injured, Rahul Gandhi continued to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, claiming that there has been an "Akraman on Samvidhan" (full-on attack on the Constitution) and that the

BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a grave mistake insulting B. R. Ambedkar.

Posting about the remarks in his accounts on his social media accounts (Facebook and Instagram), the senior Congress Lok Sabha said, "BJP, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah have committed the biggest mistake of their lives by attacking the Constitution and insulting Baba Saheb. India will not forgive this mistake. The Home Minister should apologize and resign."

He posted a montage of the multiple protests, marches, and speeches Congress has taken out since the remarks of HM Amit Shah on Ambedkar. Gandhi also highlighted a speech of his in parliament, comparing it to a fight between the Manusmriti and the Constitution, saying that one side defends the Constitution.

"It is written in the Constitution, prohibition of discrimination on grounds of race, caste, religion, and place of birth... There is a battle taking place today in India. This side (pointing to his MPs) are the defenders of the idea of the Constitution," he had said in his speech in Parliament.

Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi in connection to a scuffle that took place in Parliament. The tensions had erupted when members of the opposition and the ruling parties held parallel protests.

During the protests, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed, and two BJP members were injured during the incident. Multiple Congress leaders have condemned the FIR against Gandhi, calling it a diversionary tactic from Shah's comments.

Two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured on Thursday during a scuffle in Parliament. Sarangi had alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him.

Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head. In response, multiple BJP MPs have demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament concluded today. Both Houses were adjourned Sine Die after uproarious scenes.

(With ANI Inputs)