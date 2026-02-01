Advertisement
NewsIndiaChappal gets separate seat in Vande Bharat? Rs 100 slipper, Rs 1500 seat; Viral video sparks reaction on internet
VIRAL VIDEO NEWS

Chappal gets separate seat in Vande Bharat? Rs 100 slipper, Rs 1500 seat; Viral video sparks reaction on internet

In the video, the woman pans the camera to show the slipper placed neatly on the plush seat, drawing attention to the contrast between the cost of the footwear and the price paid for the seat. Her video, laced with humour and mild sarcasm, questioned whether the seat was meant for passengers or their footwear. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chappal gets separate seat in Vande Bharat? Rs 100 slipper, Rs 1500 seat; Viral video sparks reaction on internetScreenshot from video (Photo Credit: X)

A light-hearted moment from India’s Vande Bharat Express has gone viral on social media, after a woman shared a video highlighting her son's seat. The clip shows a Rs. 100 chappal, as the woman claimed, comfortably occupying an entire seat, while her young son is seen resting in his father’s arms instead of using the Rs. 1,500 ticketed seat.

In the video, the woman pans the camera to show the slipper placed neatly on the plush seat, drawing attention to the contrast between the cost of the footwear and the price paid for the seat. Her video, laced with humour and mild sarcasm, questioned whether the seat was meant for passengers or their footwear. 

The visual struck a chord with netizens, quickly triggering laughter, memes, and a wider conversation about travel etiquette on premium trains. Social media users were quick to react, with many finding the situation amusing. 

Netizens' reaction 

"Such a mistake during a journey can cause trouble, and one should immediately lodge a complaint with the train staff," a person commented humoursly. 

Other users talked about how the kid is comfortable in his father's arms. 

As the video continues to circulate, it stands as another example of how everyday moments during travel can quickly turn into viral talking points online. What began as a simple observation during a train journey has now become a humorous moment, where even a Rs. 100 chappal can steal the spotlight on a Rs. 1,500 seat.

 

