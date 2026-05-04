Chapra Election Results winner declared: TMC's Jeber Sekh wins by 30,780 votes
Chapra Election Results 2026: TMC's Jeber Sekh has won the Chapra Assembly seat in West Bengal's 2026 elections, defeating BJP's Saikat Sarkar by a final margin of 30,780 votes. All 14 EVM rounds have been counted. The All India Secular Front finished third.
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Chapra Election Results 2026: Chapra has delivered one of Nadia district's clearest verdicts of 2026. Jeber Sekh won the seat with 97,085 votes -- a winning margin of 30,780 over BJP's Saikat Sarkar, who polled 66,305 votes. The gap widened steadily through each round of counting, leaving no room for suspense by the time the final tally came in.
All India Secular Front's Jakir Hossain Mondal finished third with 38,437 votes -- trailing the winner by 58,648 votes, a result that signals the AISF's inability to consolidate minority votes against a well-entrenched TMC candidate in this constituency.
Congress candidate Asif Khan managed just 2,015 votes, Independent Shubhankar Rudra polled 1,836, while BSP's Sudhangshu Sarkar, SUCI(C)'s Mozammel Hossain Mondal, and others remained well below the 1,100-vote mark. NOTA received 1,550 votes.
Jeber Sekh now heads to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly as Chapra's duly elected representative for 2026.
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