Char Dham Yatra 2025 Full Schedule: Opening Date, Travel Routes, and Step-by-Step Guide for Online And Offline Registration- Check

Char Dham Yatra 2025: The Char Dham Yatra is a major spiritual journey for Hindus, covering four holy temples in Uttarakhand — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Every year, thousands of devotees visit these sacred places in the Himalayas to seek blessings. These shrines are in scenic hilly regions and remain open only for a few months due to harsh weather. The yatra usually takes place between April and October or November, depending on weather conditions.

To ensure a safe and smooth experience, the government has made registration compulsory, which can be done online or offline. Pilgrims can travel to these sites from Dehradun, Haridwar, or Rishikesh by air, train, or road.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Opening and closing dates of yatra

Dham Opening Date Closing Date Yamunotri 30 April 23 October Gangotri 30 April 22 October Kedarnath 2 May 23 October Badrinath 4 May 6 November

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Here’s how to register online

Pilgrims can register for the yatra either online through official websites or offline at specific centres. This process helps in keeping track of pilgrims, managing the crowd, and offering timely support during the spiritual journey.

Pilgrims can complete their Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration online by visiting the official website — registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in — or through the services.india.gov.in portal. The process is simple and user-friendly. Pilgrims need to provide basic details such as a valid ID, mobile number, and planned travel dates. After successful registration, a Yatra ID and confirmation message will be issued, which must be carried during the journey.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Here’s how to register offline

For the Char Dham Yatra 2025, around 60 offline registration centres have been set up in Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun. Pilgrims opting for offline registration must carry a valid ID, a passport-sized photograph, and a medical certificate confirming they are fit for the journey. While most people now prefer online registration, nearly 40% still choose the offline method. This helps ensure that pilgrims without internet access can also complete the registration smoothly.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: How to reach via Air, Train and Road

By Air:

Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun is the nearest airport for all four Char Dham sites. It is well-connected to major cities across India, making it easier for pilgrims to reach the dhams. From the airport, travellers can hire taxis or use other road transport to continue their journey.

By Train:

Many pilgrims choose to travel by train for convenience. Haridwar and Rishikesh are the nearest railway stations for Yamunotri and Gangotri, while Dehradun is closest to Kedarnath. For Badrinath, travellers can get off at Haridwar or Joshimath. Trains such as the Vande Bharat Express, Jan Shatabdi, and Uttaranchal Express connect these stations to key cities, offering a smooth and timely travel experience. From the stations, the journey continues via road or shared transport.

By Road:

Travelling to the Char Dham by road offers both a beautiful and spiritual journey. Most pilgrims begin their trip from Haridwar, Rishikesh, or Dehradun. The route starts with Janki Chatti for Yamunotri, followed by Uttarkashi to reach Gangotri. After visiting Gangotri, travellers move towards Rudraprayag and Gaurikund to reach Kedarnath. The final stop is Badrinath, which can be reached via Chamoli and Joshimath. All four dhams are accessible by well-maintained roads, and regular bus and taxi services are available from major starting points like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun.

There are accommodation options near all Char Dham sites to fit every budget, from affordable lodges to comfortable hotels. Choosing the right place to stay is an important part of planning this sacred journey.