Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895322https://zeenews.india.com/india/char-dham-yatra-2025-shri-badrinath-dham-opens-to-devotees-with-ceremonial-grandeur-indian-army-band-performs-2895322.html
NewsIndia
CHAR DHAM

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Shri Badrinath Dham Opens To Devotees With Ceremonial Grandeur, Indian Army Band Performs

Char Dham Yatra 2025 begins as Shri Badrinath Dham opens to devotees with grand rituals and an Indian Army band performance. CM Dhami and top security officials oversee smooth pilgrimage arrangements.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 10:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Shri Badrinath Dham Opens To Devotees With Ceremonial Grandeur, Indian Army Band Performs Badrinath Temple being decorated on the eve of its ceremonial reopening in Chamoli (IANS)

The divine gates of Shri Badrinath Dham were thrown open for the devotees on Sunday morning at 6:00 AM, creating a spiritual landmark during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2025. The holy moment was made more precious with a ritualistic performance by the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles band, eliciting emotional outbursts from spectators and countrywide devotees.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj, who was on hand for the ritualistic inauguration, commented, "Today the whole country is happy. Devotees should come in large numbers to offer prayers at the Dham... Devotees experience spiritual bliss here."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made an early Sunday visit to the holy shrine, mingling with pilgrims and locals. The Chief Minister is also set to seek blessings at the temple.

Improved Security Precautions In Place

Pre-opening inspections were conducted by the state's top security personnel, including Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth and ADG V. Murugeshan, at Badrinath to guarantee the security and free flow of pilgrims. Security has been intensified along the Char Dham Yatra route.

As per ANI, about 6,000 police personnel and 17 PAC companies will be deployed across the pilgrimage season. Officials have also put in place a widespread CCTV surveillance network—over 200 cameras on the Yatra route, 90 on the four Dhams, and over 300 at Haridwar.

"The police department and other agencies began preparations well in advance. Our deployment is complete, and security protocols are in place to provide a safe and spiritually enriching experience for all," DGP Seth added.

The Char Dham Yatra, Hinduism's most sacred pilgrimage, attracts lakhs of pilgrims each year to the four Himalayan shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK