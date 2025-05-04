Char Dham Yatra 2025: Shri Badrinath Dham Opens To Devotees With Ceremonial Grandeur, Indian Army Band Performs

The divine gates of Shri Badrinath Dham were thrown open for the devotees on Sunday morning at 6:00 AM, creating a spiritual landmark during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2025. The holy moment was made more precious with a ritualistic performance by the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles band, eliciting emotional outbursts from spectators and countrywide devotees.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj, who was on hand for the ritualistic inauguration, commented, "Today the whole country is happy. Devotees should come in large numbers to offer prayers at the Dham... Devotees experience spiritual bliss here."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made an early Sunday visit to the holy shrine, mingling with pilgrims and locals. The Chief Minister is also set to seek blessings at the temple.

Improved Security Precautions In Place

Pre-opening inspections were conducted by the state's top security personnel, including Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth and ADG V. Murugeshan, at Badrinath to guarantee the security and free flow of pilgrims. Security has been intensified along the Char Dham Yatra route.

As per ANI, about 6,000 police personnel and 17 PAC companies will be deployed across the pilgrimage season. Officials have also put in place a widespread CCTV surveillance network—over 200 cameras on the Yatra route, 90 on the four Dhams, and over 300 at Haridwar.

"The police department and other agencies began preparations well in advance. Our deployment is complete, and security protocols are in place to provide a safe and spiritually enriching experience for all," DGP Seth added.

The Char Dham Yatra, Hinduism's most sacred pilgrimage, attracts lakhs of pilgrims each year to the four Himalayan shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.