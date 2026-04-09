Char Dham Yatra 2026: CM Dhami announces strict action plan; plastic ban, FIR for fake news, and high-tech crowd control

The Chief Minister clearly stated that this year, the Char Dham Yatra—lifeline of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand—must be made more organized, safe, clean, and technologically advanced, ensuring a better experience for pilgrims coming from India and abroad.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, directed officials to ensure that human sensitivity is given top priority, especially in heli services, instead of a purely commercial approach. He emphasised that the safety and convenience of pilgrims is a personal responsibility.

He instructed that last year’s “Green & Clean Char Dham Yatra” campaign be implemented more effectively. To ensure a plastic-free yatra, adequate collection boxes will be installed along routes, and strict control will be imposed on plastic usage. He also warned that any attempt to spread misinformation or rumors regarding the yatra will result in an immediate FIR and strict action.

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The Chief Minister stressed the active participation of local bodies, NGOs, and youth, aiming to turn the yatra into a mass movement. Regarding heli services, he directed strict adherence to SOPs, mandatory maintenance and fitness checks of helicopters, and avoiding operational overloading by allowing adequate rest periods.

He also instructed strengthening of real-time weather monitoring systems to handle emergencies promptly. Additionally, directions were given to develop attractive selfie points, theme-based installations, and improve cleanliness, beautification, and signage along the routes.

On supply management, CM Dhami ensured that there should be no shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel, or essential commodities, with district supply officers made responsible and daily monitoring through nodal officers.

To strengthen healthcare, he directed deployment of sufficient medical units and temporary hospitals along the routes. Veterinary facilities will also be expanded. Emphasis was laid on ensuring clean drinking water through CSR and other resources.

Keeping pilgrim convenience as top priority, he instructed large-scale development of toilets, shelters, and basic amenities. To avoid long waiting times, an effective slot management and crowd control system will be implemented using real-time digital monitoring.

The online registration system will be further strengthened, with additional counters at crowded centers and simplified digital processes. For security, CCTV cameras will be fully activated along the route, and AI-based surveillance systems will be deployed where required, along with continuous monitoring from control rooms.

Taking a strict stance on law and order, he directed adequate deployment of police and home guards at key routes, intersections, and markets. A robust traffic plan will be implemented to prevent congestion, along with identification of alternative routes to ensure local movement is not affected.

For disaster management, pre-identification of vulnerable zones and deployment of resources was directed. Coordination between SDRF, NDRF, and local administration will be strengthened, with 24x7 control rooms and helplines to ensure quick emergency response.

The Chief Minister also directed regular review meetings during the yatra period and immediate implementation of improvements based on past experiences. He emphasized repairing potholes and maintaining road conditions.

Referring to past disputes related to community kitchens (bhandaras), he instructed authorities to ensure coordination between locals and pilgrims for a permanent solution. Strict action will be taken against overcharging, and all shops must display rate lists.

Additional instructions:

Regarding transport arrangements, the Chief Minister directed that all vehicles must have valid fitness certificates, green cards, and trip cards. The supply department has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted availability of LPG, kerosene, petrol, and diesel along the yatra routes.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj (via virtual mode), MLAs, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Director General of Police Deepam Seth, senior administrative officials, and District Magistrates of concerned districts.

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