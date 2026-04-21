Char Dham Yatra 2026: dates, routes, registration details explained

The sacred Char Dham temples have reopened, marking the commencement of one of India’s most revered spiritual pilgrimages. The 2026 Char Dham Yatra officially began in Uttarakhand with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, following a six-month winter closure.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and religious rituals, the temple doors were opened, ushering in a pilgrimage season expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across the country.

The Char Dham Yatra is considered a deeply spiritual journey, guiding pilgrims through four holy shrines nestled in the Himalayas Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

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Surrounded by majestic snow-capped peaks, flowing rivers, and scenic mountain paths, each destination holds immense religious significance.

Traditionally, the yatra begins at Yamunotri, proceeds to Gangotri, then to Kedarnath, and concludes at Badrinath, following a west-to-east route.

These temples remain open only for a limited period each year before harsh winter conditions force their closure again.

For 2026, the schedule is as follows: Yamunotri will remain open from April 19 to November 11, Gangotri from April 19 to November 10, Kedarnath from April 22 to November 11, and Badrinath from April 23 to November 13.

Given the short operating window and unpredictable weather in the region, advance planning is essential for pilgrims. Most travels begin from base locations such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, or Dehradun, which are well connected by road, rail, and air. From these hubs, travelers proceed via mountainous roads, often taking several days to complete the entire circuit.

The journey to Yamunotri typically starts from Rishikesh, passing through Barkot and reaching Janki Chatti, which is the last accessible motor point. From there, pilgrims undertake a 5–6 km trek to the temple. Facilities such as ponies, palkis, and porters are available for those unable to walk the distance.

From Yamunotri, pilgrims head toward Gangotri via Uttarkashi. Unlike Yamunotri, Gangotri is directly accessible by road, making it comparatively easier to reach.

The Kedarnath leg of the yatra is considered the most physically demanding. Travellers must drive up to Gaurikund, after which a steep 16–18 km trek leads to the temple. For those seeking convenience, helicopter services are available, though bookings must be made exclusively through IRCTC.

The final destination, Badrinath, is the most accessible of all four shrines, as it is directly connected by road. Unlike Kedarnath, no trekking is required, making it a suitable option for elderly pilgrims and those with limited mobility.

For those with time constraints or seeking a more comfortable journey, helicopter packages covering all four shrines are available from Dehradun. These packages significantly reduce travel time, allowing pilgrims to complete the yatra within a few days instead of over a week.

The 2026 yatra also introduces several new regulations. Entry restrictions have been implemented at certain temples, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Gangotri, where non-Hindus may face specific access conditions. However, Yamunotri remains open to visitors of all faiths. Additionally, the use of mobile phones and cameras inside temple premises has been strictly prohibited to preserve the sanctity of the pilgrimage experience.

Health and safety measures have been given heightened priority this year. A mandatory medical check-up is required before undertaking the journey, especially for individuals above 55 years of age or those suffering from pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, asthma, diabetes, or hypertension.

To further enhance safety, the state government has significantly upgraded medical infrastructure along the pilgrimage routes. According to official sources, pilgrims will be monitored through a real-time tracking system, supported by doctors, paramedical staff, and volunteers stationed at various points. A fleet of 177 ambulances, including advanced life support units, has been deployed, along with a helicopter ambulance service operated by AIIMS Rishikesh to handle emergencies.

Registration remains a compulsory step for all pilgrims. Travellers must complete online registration prior to beginning their journey, providing personal and vehicle details. Verification is required at each shrine, and pilgrims must carry valid documents along with darshan slot tokens to ensure a smooth and organized experience.

Registrations can be completed through the official portal: https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/

Despite improved facilities and administrative preparedness, the Char Dham Yatra remains a physically demanding journey. Long hours of travel on narrow mountain roads, coupled with trekking in regions like Kedarnath, require both physical and mental strength. Pilgrims are strongly advised to pack essential items such as prescribed medicines, rain gear, warm clothing, and sturdy footwear.

Beyond its logistical challenges, the Char Dham Yatra offers a unique spiritual and visual experience, taking travellers through some of the most breathtaking landscapes in India. For those planning to undertake the pilgrimage in 2026, careful preparation, adherence to guidelines, and respect for the fragile Himalayan environment will be key to a safe and fulfilling journey.