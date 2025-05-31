The ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 1.6 million devotees undertaking the sacred pilgrimage within the first month. Among the four revered sites, Kedarnath Dham has emerged as the most visited, attracting over 6.5 lakh pilgrims since its doors opened on May 2.

According to state officials, this surge in footfall reflects the deep spiritual significance the Char Dham Yatra holds in Hinduism, drawing devotees from across the country and abroad. The yatra began on April 30 with the ceremonial opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Kedarnath is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in India. Nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, the temple is accessible for only six months of the year due to extreme weather conditions and heavy snowfall during winter.

The Char Dham circuit—comprising Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—is traditionally completed in a clockwise direction, beginning with Yamunotri and concluding at Badrinath. Many pilgrims also undertake a “Do Dham” yatra, visiting only Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department has also facilitated helicopter services for easier access to the high-altitude shrines, in addition to road connectivity. The spiritual journey, which continues through October or November depending on weather conditions, is regarded as one of the most significant religious undertakings in Hindu tradition.

Officials have advised pilgrims to register in advance due to the increasing number of devotees and logistical challenges posed by the rugged terrain. Enhanced safety and medical arrangements have been put in place by the state government to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.