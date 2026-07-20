/Char Dham Yatra put on hold as heavy rain raises river levels and landslide risk across Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand administration on Monday temporarily halted the Char Dham Yatra as a precautionary measure in view of continuous heavy rainfall, Red and Orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and landslides at several locations along the pilgrimage routes.



The Garhwal Commissioner directed all concerned District Magistrates and officials to ensure that pilgrims already on the route are accommodated at safe locations. They have also been instructed to allow pilgrims to resume their onward journey only after the routes are declared completely safe.



Officials have further been asked to provide timely and accurate information to pilgrims and the public through the media and other communication channels.



The administration said the decision was taken solely as a precautionary measure, with the safety of pilgrims being the top priority in view of the prevailing weather conditions and the condition of the Yatra routes. The pilgrimage will resume once the routes are declared safe and the situation returns to normal.



Pilgrims have been advised not to pay attention to rumours, to rely only on official advisories issued by the administration, and to follow the directions of the respective district authorities until weather conditions improve.



Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag district has led to a sharp rise in the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, both of which are nearing their warning levels. Ghats developed under the Namami Gange project have been submerged due to the rising water levels.



The Rudraprayag district administration has directed all departments to remain on high alert as light rain and dense fog continue across the district.



According to the administration, Rudraprayag recorded 22 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Ukhimath received 77 mm and Jakholi recorded 53 mm.



The latest readings showed the Alaknanda River at 625.00 metres and the Mandakini River at 624.15 metres, both approaching their respective warning levels. Water levels were also recorded at 799.90 metres in Ganganagar and 1,974.12 metres in Gaurikund.



The District Emergency Operations Centre has instructed all concerned departments to maintain the highest level of preparedness to deal with any rain-related emergencies. Residents and pilgrims have also been advised to stay away from riverbanks and remain vigilant.

