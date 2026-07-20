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  • /Char Dham Yatra put on hold as heavy rain raises river levels and landslide risk across Uttarakhand

Char Dham Yatra put on hold as heavy rain raises river levels and landslide risk across Uttarakhand

The decision is taken as a precautionary measure, in view of the prevailing weather conditions and the condition of the Char Dham Yatra routes. 

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Char Dham Yatra put on hold as heavy rain raises river levels and landslide risk across Uttarakhand
Image Credit: IANS

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