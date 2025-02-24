Advertisement
MODI IN BIHAR

'Chara Churane Wale...': PM Modi's Veiled Attack At RJD's Lalu Prasad In Bihar

Modi repeatedly used the term "chara churane wale" (those who stole fodder) in an apparent reference to the multi-crore 'fodder scam' that occurred during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 10:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patron Lalu Prasad Yadav, alluding to his conviction in the fodder scam. While Modi refrained from directly naming the former Bihar chief minister, his remarks made it evident that the attack was aimed at him.

The prime minister repeatedly used the term "chara churane wale" (those who stole fodder) in an apparent reference to the multi-crore 'fodder scam' that occurred during Prasad's tenure as the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Addressing a public gathering, Modi said, "A farmer needs good seeds for farming, adequate and cheap fertilizers, irrigation facilities, protection of animals from diseases, and safeguards against losses during disasters. Earlier, farmers were surrounded by problems regarding all these aspects."

Taking a veiled dig at the RJD leader, he added, "Those who commit corruption in animal feed can never change these conditions. The NDA government has changed these conditions."

During his 40-minute speech in Bihar's Bhagal pur district, the prime minister refrained from naming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) or its leader but took a veiled swipe, stating that those who ruled under “jungle raj” harbored “hatred” for “our heritage and faith.”

Modi launched an all-out offensive against the opposition in state and set the tone for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He disbursed nearly Rs 23,000 crore to around 100 million beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana across the country. The event also saw the inauguration of several development projects.

Modi arrived at the venue atop an open saffron-colored vehicle, resembling an impromptu roadshow, as he sought to set the stage for the upcoming assembly elections later this year.

