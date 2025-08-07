In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to dismantle the financial and logistical support system of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, the Court of Special Judge designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act at Srinagar has framed charges in a high-profile terror funding case under Sections 13, 38, 39, 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 read with Section 120-B of the IPC.

Charges have been framed against two accused individuals Shabir Ahmad Bhat and Javaid Ahmad Yatoo, while criminal proceedings have also been initiated against absconding Pakistan-based LeT handler Sumama alias Babar alias Ilyas, who is also an accused in the case. The investigation was conducted by Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).

The case pertains to a meticulously crafted criminal conspiracy orchestrated by handlers and commanders of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from across the Line of Control (LoC), who, in close coordination with Pakistani nationals based in Gulf countries and other foreign territories, have been channeling terror funds into Jammu & Kashmir. These funds were being routed through a well-organized network using couriers camouflaged as pilgrims, expatriates, and businessmen, thereby camouflaging illicit financial flows under the guise of religious and commercial travel.

During the course of the investigation, it was conclusively established that Shabir Ahmad Bhat was in constant and secure digital communication with the Pakistan-based LeT handler Sumama alias Babar alias Ilyas, using encrypted messaging applications. While in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, on the instructions of the handler, received large sums of Saudi Riyals from known LeT conduits in Madina. Additionally, he coordinated with other Kashmiri residents who had travelled for Umrah, instructing them to collect money from specific individuals whose identities and locations were shared by him. Upon returning to Kashmir, these couriers handed over the funds to Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who then converted the foreign currency into Indian rupees and further distributed the funds among active terrorists and their families, as per directions from the LeT handler.

The investigation also revealed the pivotal role of another accused, Javaid Ahmad Yatoo, in facilitating and establishing contact between Shabir Ahmad Bhat and the LeT handler in Pakistan. His involvement was instrumental in enabling the functioning of this trans-national funding module.

The framing of charges in this case marks an important milestone in the sustained efforts of Counterintelligence Kashmir to identify, expose, and dismantle terror funding networks operating under the radar. It highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led and legally robust investigations, executed within the bounds of due process, in targeting the financial backbone of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a further development, two more individuals - Mohammad Ayoub Bhat and Mohammad Rafiq Shah, have also been recently arrested in the case. The further investigation led to the seizure of electronic devices, bank statements, transaction logs, and other documents which expose a deeply embedded and covert hawala infrastructure used to fund terrorism. These recoveries have further corroborated the existence of a well-structured, underground financial network sustaining terrorism in the region. Arrests of additional co-conspirators are likely as the investigation continues to unfold.

CIK reaffirms its commitment to relentlessly pursue all individuals and networks involved in facilitating terrorism financially or through other means and will continue to act as a frontline agency of J&K Police in the Government’s broader counter-terrorism architecture.