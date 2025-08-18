'ChatGPT Ruined My Holiday' ! Tourist’s Tearful TikTok Goes Viral

A Spanish influencer couple faced unexpected trouble during their holiday after missing a flight to Puerto Rico, blaming ChatGPT for giving them incorrect travel advice.

The couple, Mery Caldass and her boyfriend Alejandro Cid, were on their way to attend a Bad Bunny concert when the issue unfolded.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Caldass can be seen tearfully explaining that she had asked ChatGPT whether Spanish citizens needed a visa to travel to Puerto Rico.

The chatbot responded that no visa was required which was technically true but left out an important detail. Spanish travelers must have an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) when entering Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, as per India Today reports.

At the airport, Caldass broke down in frustration after realizing the mistake had cost them their flight. Her boyfriend, Cid, was seen comforting her while she shared the story online. In between tears, she even joked that ChatGPT might have been “taking revenge” on her because she often insulted the chatbot during her past interactions with it, as per reports.

Video Showing Woman's Reaction

Sobbing influencers blame ChatGPT for ruining a dream vacation

An influencer couple has gone viral after missing their flight to Puerto Rico — thanks, they claim, to a visa mix-up caused by ChatGPT.

Video By merycaldasshttps://t.co/9g4VPHjkZZ pic.twitter.com/grq8mhhUbX — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 14, 2025

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing a flood of reactions. Many viewers criticized the couple for relying on an AI tool instead of double-checking with official travel websites. “Always confirm with government sources before traveling,” one commenter wrote. Others, however, sympathized with the pair, suggesting that the mix-up could have been caused by how the question was asked, rather than ChatGPT itself.

Despite the stressful setback, the couple eventually managed to reach Puerto Rico and did not miss their main plan—the Bad Bunny concert. Caldass later confirmed this in another post, reassuring her followers that while the experience was frustrating, it hadn’t ruined their entire trip.

The incident has since sparked broader conversations online about the risks of relying solely on AI tools for important tasks such as travel planning. Experts recommend that while chatbots can be helpful, travelers should always cross-check essential information like visas, entry requirements, and documentation through official government portals.