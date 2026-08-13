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ChatGPT search, ‘Kill family’ fantasies: How Indian-origin teen killed mother, brother in brutal crime

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo, the killings took place on Tuesday at the family’s home on Martha Lane, around 48 kilometres west of Boston.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
ChatGPT search, ‘Kill family’ fantasies: How Indian-origin teen killed mother, brother in brutal crime
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the image viral on X

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