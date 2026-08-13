/ChatGPT search, ‘Kill family’ fantasies: How Indian-origin teen killed mother, brother in brutal crime

An Indian-origin teenager has been charged with killing his mother and younger brother at their family home in Acton, Massachusetts, following an overnight manhunt that ended early Wednesday morning. Arjun Aravind, 17, a student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, was arrested after police found him inside his mother’s Honda Accord in nearby Wayland.
According to an NDTV report, He faces two counts of murder, along with charges of assault and battery on a household or family member, assault and battery, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle.
The victims were identified as Aravind’s mother, 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddarth Aravind.
According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo, the killings took place on Tuesday at the family’s home on Martha Lane, around 48 kilometres west of Boston.
The deaths came to light shortly after 6.30 pm, when a tutor arrived at the house for a scheduled appointment but could not enter. She contacted Aravind’s father, who was also unable to reach his family and then asked Acton Police to carry out a welfare check.
Aravind’s father had last seen his wife early Tuesday morning before leaving for work. His younger son was last seen around noon.
When officers arrived, they found both Venkatesan and Siddarth dead inside the house. Venkatesan was found in the basement, while Siddarth was found on the first floor.
Both had suffered “obvious trauma”, authorities said. The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner. Investigators have also not disclosed what weapon, if any, was used.
Police said Aravind was not at the house when officers arrived and that his mother’s Honda Accord was also missing.
An extensive search followed, with law enforcement agencies and members of the public alerted to watch for the teenager and the vehicle.
Early Wednesday, police responding to an unrelated alarm at a car park in Wayland located the Honda Accord with Aravind inside. He was arrested without incident.
Investigators also found evidence that Aravind had recently displayed troubling behaviour.
“The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun (Aravind) had recently been demonstrating concerning behaviour, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family,” the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said.
According to the statement, Aravind had also asked the chatbot to help him create “Gothic novel-kind of stories”, including developing questions and characters.
Authorities have not said whether those searches were directly connected to the killings or what role, if any, they played in the events.
Aravind was expected to appear in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday. However, because the Juvenile Court does not have jurisdiction over murder charges, he is due to be arraigned on the murder and related assault charges in Concord District Court.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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