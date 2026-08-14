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‘Cheap political theatre’: Rahul Gandhi’s foreign policy jibe draws BJP fire

Dikshit then brought Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni into the exchange, turning the political jibe into a remark that critics described as crude and inappropriate.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 06:46 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 06:46 AM IST
‘Cheap political theatre’: Rahul Gandhi’s foreign policy jibe draws BJP fire
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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‘Cheap political theatre’: Rahul Gandhi’s foreign policy jibe draws BJP fire
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