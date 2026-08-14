/‘Cheap political theatre’: Rahul Gandhi’s foreign policy jibe draws BJP fire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy has triggered a political row, with the BJP accusing the Leader of Opposition of reducing a serious debate on diplomacy to personal jokes and innuendo.
Speaking at the ‘Rachnatmak Congress’ convention, Gandhi took a swipe at Modi’s style of diplomacy, mocking the Prime Minister’s public embraces with foreign leaders. He used a staged hug with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to make his point, suggesting that symbolic gestures had come to define the government’s approach to international relations.
Dikshit then brought Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni into the exchange, turning the political jibe into a remark that critics described as crude and inappropriate.
Gandhi’s original criticism was aimed at questioning whether personal gestures and high-profile engagements with foreign leaders could be treated as a substitute for substantive diplomacy. However, the exchange drew sharp criticism from the BJP after Meloni was brought into the joke.
The Opposition has every right to question the government’s foreign policy, its international partnerships and its reliance on personal diplomacy. But critics argued that such scrutiny should focus on policy, diplomatic outcomes and India’s national interests rather than theatrical gestures or personal insinuations.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj hit out at Gandhi, saying his remarks made him appear “less like the Leader of the Opposition and more like a failed stand-up comedian”.
She accused him of resorting to “locker-room talk and cheap innuendos” and argued that the country deserved a Leader of the Opposition who treated the office with greater dignity.
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also criticised the exchange, questioning how low political discourse could go. He said that while disagreement with Modi was entirely legitimate, dragging a woman foreign leader into what he described as a crude joke was neither wit nor statesmanship.
The BJP's criticism comes against the backdrop of a wider debate over the tone of political discourse in Parliament and at public political events. While sharp attacks are a familiar part of electoral politics, the controversy has again raised questions over where political criticism should give way to personal remarks.
The irony, critics noted, was that the event was titled ‘Rachnatmak Congress’, or ‘Constructive Congress’.
“Constructive opposition should mean holding the government accountable on unemployment, the economy, national security, diplomacy and governance. Rahul Gandhi has the constitutional platform to do precisely that,” analysts said.
The controversy ultimately highlights a broader question for the Opposition: whether its criticism of the Modi government can move beyond political theatre and focus more firmly on the policies and decisions it seeks to challenge.
(With IANS inputs)
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