Check jee adv.ac.in as IIT Roorkee set to announce JEE Advanced result

NEW DELHI: JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee around 10 AM on Friday, June 14. Candidates can check their results at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27 this year. The date of the exam had to be postponed from May 19 due to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Those who appeared for the exam will also receive a text message on their registered mobile number once the JEE Advanced 2019 results are declared.

The category-wise JEE Advanced rank list or JEE All India Ranks (AIR) will be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers.

JEE Advanced Results 2019: Follow these steps to check result

1) Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2) Click on the link for JEE Advanced Result 2019

3)Enter the required details on the login page that opens

4) JEE Advanced 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download the IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result on your computer too.

The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will also be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result.

Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers. However, the individual rank cards will not be sent.