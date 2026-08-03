/'Check my scholarship letter': Dipke hits back at RTI activist over questions on his US education funding

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has rejected allegations over the funding of his education in the United States, saying his studies at Boston University were financed through a scholarship and an education loan.
His response came a day after Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari sought an inquiry into the finances of Dipke's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, a retired Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) junior engineer. Tiwari questioned how the family could afford higher education in the US on a government salary.
According to media reports, Dipke dismissed suggestions that his education was funded through unexplained family wealth and produced his scholarship letter. He said that his education was funded by a scholarship provided by Boston University and that he had taken some education loans, which he has to pay back now.
On August 1, Tiwari submitted complaints to several authorities, including the Maharashtra government, seeking an investigation into the family's finances. He also called for action if disproportionate assets were found.
"I have complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of ₹60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?" Tiwari told ANI.
Dipke also claimed that some Delhi Police personnel had privately supported the anti-NEET paper leak protests.
"Some people from the Delhi Police came to us and said, 'We will provide you with water bottles, but do not reveal our identities.' They said some of their children were also preparing for NEET, and they were sympathetic towards the cause, and that's why they wanted to give us water bottles," he alleged.
The CJP has faced increased scrutiny over its finances after senior advocate Kapil Sibal announced a ₹1 crore legal aid fund for protesters arrested during the anti-NEET paper leak agitation.
The RTI activist has also approached the Election Commission of India, seeking scrutiny of the CJP's legal status and the legal aid announced by Sibal.
Responding to the allegations, CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur accused the RTI activist of selectively targeting a private individual and questioned the transparency of the PM CARES Fund.
"Those filing RTIs over a private individual's education expenses should also look at the PM CARES Fund. Modi ji will forgive you, don't worry," Gaur wrote on X.
Ek private individual ke education expenses pe RTI lagane wale kabhi PM cares fund ki taraf bhi dekhe. Modi ji aapko maaf kar denge, don't worry. https://t.co/mDtVhBpZfg— Vaishnavi Gaur (@Vaishnavii_gaur) August 2, 2026
The CJP described the complaints as politically motivated and defended its founder against the allegations.
The PM CARES Fund was set up in March 2020 to support relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. In June 2020, the Prime Minister's Office said the fund did not qualify as a "public authority" under the Right to Information Act, 2005. The government has maintained that the fund is financed through voluntary contributions and does not receive money from state budgets.
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