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'Check my scholarship letter': Dipke hits back at RTI activist over questions on his US education funding

His response came a day after Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari sought an inquiry into the finances of Dipke's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, a retired Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) junior engineer. Tiwari questioned how the family could afford higher education in the US on a government salary.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
'Check my scholarship letter': Dipke hits back at RTI activist over questions on his US education funding
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'Check my scholarship letter': Dipke hits back at RTI activist over questions on his US education funding
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