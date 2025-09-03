Check Your Shoes Before Wearing: Bengaluru Techie Dies After Snake Hides In Shoe

A family member said the snake had likely died from suffocation. Prakash’s relatives rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A 41-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta, Manju Prakash, died on Sunday after being bitten by a snake hidden in his footwear, according to The Indian Express. Prakash, who worked at TCS and lived in Ranganatha Layout, had stepped out wearing his Crocs to buy sugarcane around 12.45 pm. After returning, he left his footwear outside and went to his room.

Later, his family found him lying on the bed with a bleeding leg and foam at his mouth. A dead snake was also spotted near his Crocs, leading them to believe it had been inside the footwear.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Relatives said Prakash had met with a bus accident in 2016 and underwent leg surgery, which left him with no sensation in his leg — a condition that may have prevented him from realizing the snakebite in time.

"On returning home, Prakash went to his room and slept. After nearly an hour, a labourer who visited our house noticed a snake just outside the pair of Crocs,” the victim's brother said, adding that upon checking, the family had discovered that the snake was dead, as per NDTV reports.