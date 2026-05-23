Cheetah helicopter crashes in Ladakh, three Army officers survive miraculously

In a remarkable escape, three Indian Army officers, including Major General Sachin Mehta, survived a helicopter crash with only minor injuries in the rugged high-altitude terrain of the Tangste region near Leh.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a single-engine HAL Cheetah light helicopter went down during a routine operational flight. The aircraft was piloted by a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, with Major General Sachin Mehta, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 3rd Infantry Division (Trishul Division), onboard as a passenger.

Officials described the survival as "nothing short of a miracle," given the challenging mountainous landscape where the crash took place. All three officers walked away from the wreckage and are reported to be stable.

A post-crash selfie featuring Major General Mehta alongside one of the pilots flashing a victory sign quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the officers' high morale and resilience in the face of adversity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The crash has renewed concerns about the Indian Army's ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, which are based on a design from over six decades ago. Despite their critical role in providing logistics and reconnaissance support in extreme high-altitude areas like Ladakh and Siachen Glacier, the military has been actively working to phase them out in favour of modern indigenous Light Utility Helicopters (LUH).

Initial deliveries of the new helicopters are expected later in 2026, with full phase-out planned to follow.

The Indian Army has instituted a formal Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident, which could involve technical issues, environmental factors, or a combination of both. No further details on the exact circumstances have been released yet.

This narrow escape underscores both the risks faced by personnel operating in one of the world's most demanding terrains and the professionalism of Indian Army aviators.

