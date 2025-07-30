Chemistry Professor Sentenced To Life For Husband’s Murder After Scientific Self-Defence Fails- Video

In a highly unusual and widely discussed case that unfolded in a high court courtroom in Madhya Pradesh, former chemistry professor Mamta Pathak, who made headlines for arguing her own appeal without legal representation, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband.

The High Court upheld the district court’s verdict in a comprehensive 97-page judgment, drawing national attention both for the gravity of the crime and the rare spectacle of a convict representing herself in a high-stakes murder appeal.

What Happened?

Mamta Pathak, a former chemistry professor from Chhatarpur, was convicted in 2022 for murdering her husband, Dr. Neeraj Pathak, a retired government doctor. The couple had ongoing disputes, and Dr. Pathak died mysteriously at home in 2021. As per the media reports, initially, the police recorded he died from an electric shock, but further forensic tests raised doubts, leading to murder charges against Mamta.

After her conviction, Mamta was granted temporary bail to care for her mentally challenged child. She then appealed the decision in the Madhya Pradesh High Court and chose to represent herself with little legal help.

What Mamta Pathak Said In Courtroom

A video capturing a striking courtroom moment has gone viral on social media, showing Mamta Pathak calmly and confidently arguing that thermal burns and electric burns can look deceptively alike, and only a proper chemical analysis could distinguish between them. Her composed and technical explanation left the courtroom stunned. When a judge asked, “Are you a chemistry professor?”, she simply replied, “Yes.”

As per NDTV reports, the district court, relying on medical reports and other evidence, sentenced a Chemistry professor to life imprisonment.

Government advocate Manas Mani Verma told NDTV that the court handled the case with utmost seriousness, appointing senior advocate Surendra Singh as amicus curiae to ensure Mamta Pathak was given a fair and impartial hearing.