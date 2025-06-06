Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, world's highest railway arch bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir today, a historic achievement on the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. Coupled with India's first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji Khad, this engineering giant improves all-weather connectivity to Kashmir, a boon to tourism and regional development.

Chenab Bridge: An Engineering Triumph

Approved in 2003, the 1.31-km Chenab Bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore, was completed after two decades because of the Himalayan region's tricky terrain and isolation. The highlights are:

Height and Strength: It stands at 359 meters, 35 meters higher than Eiffel Tower and five times Qutub Minar's height. Built with 28,660 metric tonnes of steel, it remains stable even in sub-zero temperatures, 266 km/h winds, and seismic earthquakes.

- Steel welding: More than 600 Km, that is more than the length of Jammu to Delhi Railway track. pic.twitter.com/fjlKCIPGjO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 5, 2025

Design Resilience: Trains are able to cross safely at slow speeds even if one of the piers is broken, a display of decades of research to maintain structural integrity.

Engineering Accomplishment: Referring to it as India's "largest civil-engineering challenge of recent times," the government called for large machinery to be moved to a hilly terrain despite facing logistical challenges.

Vande Bharat Trains Inaugurated

PM Modi also inaugurated Vande Bharat Express trains between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, aimed at revolutionsing tourism in Kashmir. Made to endure extreme Himalayan weather conditions, these trains boast:

Silicon heating pads and bio-toilet tanks to avoid freezing during sub-zero temperatures.

Auto-draining features and anti-spall layers for secure running during rough weather.

Modern safety and comfort features for passengers.

A Game-Changer for Kashmir

The Chenab Bridge, a part of the ₹43,780 crore USBRL project, links Kashmir to India with 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. This engineering landmark, hailed as an architectural work of art, will improve connectivity, trade, and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, making it resilient to the region's harsh climate and seismic threats.