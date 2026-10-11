/Chennai bound Indigo flight diverted to Hyderabad after powerbank fire

An Indigo flight 6E 6115 from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after reported powerbank fire inside the aircraft, mid-air, prompting the aircraft to make an emergency landing.
According to official reports and the airline’s statement, smoke began coming from the electronic device mid-flight, prompting an immediate response from the crew. The pilots diverted the aircraft to Hyderabad in line with established aviation safety protocols and landed safely.
IndiGo apologised for the disruption, reiterating that the safety of its passengers and crew remained its highest priority.
The airline arranged an alternative aircraft to take affected passengers to Chennai. Refreshments and regular updates were also provided to minimise the inconvenience caused by the diversion.
"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
An official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said all passengers had been evacuated safely and would be accommodated on the next available flight to their destination.
"All passengers have been evacuated safely. They will be accommodated on the next available flight by the airline to their destination," the airport official said.
(with ANI inputs)
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