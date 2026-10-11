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Chennai bound Indigo flight diverted to Hyderabad after powerbank fire

An Indigo flight 6E 6115 from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after reported powerbank fire inside the aircraft, mid-air, prompting the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Chennai bound Indigo flight diverted to Hyderabad after powerbank fire
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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