Chennai-bound IndiGo flight halted after smoke spotted during taxiing at Bengaluru airport

A major security scare occurred at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday when smoke was detected inside an IndiGo aircraft bound for Chennai. The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017, which was taxiing towards the runway for departure when smoke was noticed on board. The pilot immediately stopped the aircraft and initiated an emergency evacuation as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

Airport fire brigade teams and technical staff promptly rushed to the scene to inspect the aircraft. The evacuation triggered a brief panic among passengers at the airport. According to IndiGo, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and moved back to the terminal.

“On May 26, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxiing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all relevant authorities were informed,” the airline said in a statement.

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The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew are safe. IndiGo has arranged an alternate aircraft for the flight, which is expected to depart shortly. Passengers are being provided refreshments and assistance by airport and airline staff while they wait.

The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority. The exact cause of the smoke was not immediately known and technical teams were examining the aircraft.

"At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

(with IANS inputs)

