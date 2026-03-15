Chennai cylinder blast: Two children killed, four injured in Navalur explosion

A tragic cooking gas cylinder explosion at a house in Navalur near Chennai on Sunday claimed the lives of two children and left four others seriously injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred at a residence on 2nd Street in Chamundeswarar Nagar, a residential locality in Navalur on the southern outskirts of the city.

The explosion triggered panic in the neighbourhood as the force of the blast partially collapsed the house and damaged two adjacent homes.

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The victims were identified as Theeran, aged one-and-a-half, and four-year-old Krishika. Both children were inside the house when the explosion occurred and sustained severe injuries in the blast.

Despite rescue efforts, they succumbed to their injuries. Four others were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The injured include the children’s parents, Sanjay (31) and Sonia (26), Sonia’s mother Chitra (46), and a neighbour’s child, Pradeep (7), who was also present in the vicinity when the explosion took place.

Medical officials said some of the injured had sustained burn injuries and trauma caused by falling debris.

According to preliminary information from the police and fire department, the blast occurred when a domestic cooking gas cylinder exploded inside the house. The impact of the explosion was powerful enough to bring down parts of the structure, trapping the occupants under debris and causing damage to neighbouring houses.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud explosion, following which several people rushed to the site to assist the victims before emergency teams arrived. Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and the local police quickly reached the spot and launched rescue operations. Firefighters cleared debris and helped shift the injured to nearby medical facilities for emergency treatment.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further danger, as the damaged structures are being assessed for stability.

Police officials said a detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Preliminary inquiries are focusing on possible gas leakage or mishandling of the cylinder before the blast.