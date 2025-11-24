Chennai Drenched: Relentless Rains Shut Schools, Trigger Alerts Across Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

Rain Alert: Chennai is bracing for a mostly overcast, rain-filled week, with light showers likely on several days, according to the India Meteorological Department. Though the broader forecast stays steady, the IMD has issued stronger weather alerts for two specific days when conditions may intensify.

Chennai Saw Warmer Nights

The city has been recording slightly warmer nights, with minimum temperatures staying 1.6°C to 3°C above the usual range. A similar rise was noted in districts such as Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur and Tiruvallur.

Meanwhile, Erode and Madurai airports logged the highest daytime temperature in Tamil Nadu at 32°C, while Karur Paramathi reported the coolest minimum in the plains at 20°C.

Schools And Colleges Shut After Heavy Rains

Continuous showers since Saturday have caused significant waterlogging across Puducherry and Karaikal, disrupting routine activities and prompting the government to declare Monday a holiday for all schools and colleges. Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam said both government and private institutions would remain shut in view of the persistent rain, PTI reported.

IMD Warns of Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

The IMD has cautioned that several southern and delta districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to see intense rainfall. Heavy showers are expected in parts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and the Karaikal region.

Why Tamil Nadu Is Seeing So Much Rain

Several evolving weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and nearby waters are shaping the state’s current rainfall pattern.



Northeast Monsoon: Tamil Nadu gets nearly half its yearly rain now, as moist winds from the Bay of Bengal hit the coast.

Low-Pressure Systems: A low-pressure area near Sri Lanka is strengthening rain bands over the region.

Atmospheric Waves: An active Equatorial Rossby Wave is boosting moisture and aiding low-pressure formation.

Convergence Zones: A cyclonic circulation near the Comorin area is funnelling moisture, causing widespread heavy rain.

