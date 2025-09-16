Chennai Weather: Heavy Rain Alert Issued; Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Expected | Check Forecast

Chennai is preparing for a few days of torrential rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declaring a yellow alert for the city through September 19, 2025. The continuous rain has already resulted in extensive waterlogging and traffic congestion, triggering alerts for commuters during rush hour.

City authorities and meteorologists have called on people to be on the lookout as the current weather is anticipated to persist, with some forecasting that the rain may escalate. The condition has generated worry, especially in low-lying areas exposed to flooding.

Commuters Advised To Plan Ahead

Commuters are in for a tough time as major roads throughout the city have been hit by waterlogging. Heavy traffic has been observed on major roads, and the authorities have urged people to check for live traffic information and take alternate routes. The city administration is keeping a close watch in order to handle possible disruptions and offer relief where necessary.

On social media platforms, independent weather monitors have been posting live reports, with one forecaster on X (previously Twitter) tweeting, "Huge and blinding rains lashing many parts of Chennai and suburbs. Please stay safe and alert!"

IMD Forecast For The Next Few Days

IMD's prediction suggests that the cloudy skies over the city will continue for the rest of the week with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Here is the daily forecast:

September 17: Partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of moderate rain and thunderstorms. A thunderstorm warning with lightning has been sounded.

September 18: Thunderstorms and moderate rain are forecast in certain areas. There is a thunderstorm warning with lightning.

September 19: Partly cloudy with the potential for thunderstorms or moderate rain. Thunderstorms with lightning will likely persist.

September 20-21: Rain is likely to persist in the city, although there are no special warnings for these dates. Weather will be tolerable but tourists should exercise caution.

