Chennai Weather: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Forecast This Weekend As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Chennai is experiencing a brief respite with light rainfall, but the weather is expected to intensify sharply this weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advance Yellow Alert for Sunday and Monday (November 16 and 17), advising residents to remain vigilant and prepare for heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The increased activity is attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, which is fueling the active Northeast Monsoon phase over the South Peninsula.

Widespread Rain Forecast Across Tamil Nadu

The IMD's official statement predicts a significant spell of moisture and rainfall across the southern states, with the second half of November anticipated to be particularly wet.

Regional Outlook: "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Islands," the weather department stated.

Heavy Rainfall Warning: Isolated heavy rainfall is highly likely over Tamil Nadu on November 17 and 18.

Thunderstorm Activity: Thunderstorms with lightning are expected over Tamil Nadu on November 17, and over Kerala and Mahe on November 12 and 13.

Specific Coastal Alerts: Isolated heavy rain is also predicted for coastal districts and adjoining interior regions, with specific warnings for districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore on November 17.

Chennai Weather Outlook

While the immediate weather outlook for Chennai suggests moderate rain, the city must prepare for a significant intensification of showers this weekend as the Northeast Monsoon strengthens. Today, November 13, the sky will remain mostly cloudy with moderate rain expected at intervals.

This pattern is set to continue with generally cloudy skies and light rain likely on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15. The crucial shift begins on Sunday, November 16, which is under a Yellow Alert, predicting partly cloudy skies with chances of a few showers or brief thunderstorms.

The weather is expected to peak on Monday, November 17, also under a Yellow Alert, with a generally cloudy sky bringing moderate to heavy rainfall. Finally, on Tuesday, November 18, cloudy conditions will persist, accompanied by moderate rain. This pattern of intensification is primarily driven by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Southern Districts Alert

Forecasters note that the influence of the cyclonic circulation will be particularly strong over parts of South Tamil Nadu, where moderate to heavy rains are expected to continue in isolated places, especially in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts.

