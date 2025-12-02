Chennai Metro Blue Line Chaos: Passengers Evacuated, Forced To Walk Through Subway Tunnel | VIRAL VIDEO

For the morning commuters of the Chennai Metro Rail's Blue Line, Tuesday began in an unexpected, chaotic manner. A technical glitch had triggered their Metro train to stop at a subway tunnel. The passengers then had to walk out and move approximately 500 meters along the railway track to reach the nearest station.

VIDEO | A Chennai Metro train came to an abrupt halt likely due to power failure inside the tunnel between Central and High Court stations, leaving passengers stranded inside. More details are awaited.



Blue Line: Disruption Traps Commuters

It happened on the Blue Line that connects the Wimco Nagar Depot and Chennai International Airport during the early hours of Monday morning.

Location: The train had stopped in a subway between the Central Metro Station and the High Court Station.

Passenger Experience: The passengers reported that the electricity went out immediately upon the train's stopping. Videos shared from inside the stalled train show commuters peering out and holding onto handrails, attempting to understand the cause of the sudden stop.

The Walk Out: After about ten minutes of feeling "trapped," an announcement instructed passengers to exit the train and proceed to High Court Station, located approximately 500 meters away through the tunnel.

Walking The Tracks And Service Restoration

Online footage captured scenes of dozens of commuters queuing up, walking in single file through the darkened tunnel alongside the tracks. Either a power outage or a severe technical malfunction on the train was likely the cause.

Update by Officials: The CMRL later clarified that services were back to normal. CMRL Statement: "Metro train services between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot on Blue Line have resumed normal operation. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro to St Thomas Mount on the Green Line are also running as per the Normal Schedule," CMRL posted on X, adding, "We regret the inconvenience caused."

Service Update:

Due to technical issue, metro train was halted between high court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done and train has been promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20… — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) December 2, 2025

Normal operations have resumed across both Blue and Green lines after the early morning chaos.

