Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990930https://zeenews.india.com/india/chennai-metro-train-stuck-blue-line-passengers-walk-tunnel-2990930.html
NewsIndia
CHENNAI METRO BLUE LINE STUCK

Chennai Metro Blue Line Chaos: Passengers Evacuated, Forced To Walk Through Subway Tunnel | VIRAL VIDEO

Chennai Metro's Blue Line train stalled between Central & High Court stations due to a glitch. Passengers walked 500m through the subway tunnel.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 08:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chennai Metro Blue Line Chaos: Passengers Evacuated, Forced To Walk Through Subway Tunnel | VIRAL VIDEO

For the morning commuters of the Chennai Metro Rail's Blue Line, Tuesday began in an unexpected, chaotic manner. A technical glitch had triggered their Metro train to stop at a subway tunnel. The passengers then had to walk out and move approximately 500 meters along the railway track to reach the nearest station.

Blue Line: Disruption Traps Commuters

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It happened on the Blue Line that connects the Wimco Nagar Depot and Chennai International Airport during the early hours of Monday morning.

Location: The train had stopped in a subway between the Central Metro Station and the High Court Station.

Passenger Experience: The passengers reported that the electricity went out immediately upon the train's stopping. Videos shared from inside the stalled train show commuters peering out and holding onto handrails, attempting to understand the cause of the sudden stop.

The Walk Out: After about ten minutes of feeling "trapped," an announcement instructed passengers to exit the train and proceed to High Court Station, located approximately 500 meters away through the tunnel.

Walking The Tracks And Service Restoration

Online footage captured scenes of dozens of commuters queuing up, walking in single file through the darkened tunnel alongside the tracks. Either a power outage or a severe technical malfunction on the train was likely the cause.

Update by Officials: The CMRL later clarified that services were back to normal. CMRL Statement: "Metro train services between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot on Blue Line have resumed normal operation. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro to St Thomas Mount on the Green Line are also running as per the Normal Schedule," CMRL posted on X, adding, "We regret the inconvenience caused."

Normal operations have resumed across both Blue and Green lines after the early morning chaos.

ALSO READViral MMS 19 Minutes Instagram: Inside The Bizarre Social Media Mystery Where No One Knows The Cast

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
India’s Installed Power Capacity Reaches 5.05 Lakh MW, Renewable Energy Surges
sanchar saathi app
What Is Sanchar Saathi? Govt Makes It Mandatory On All New Smartphones
CBI
RG Kar Corruption Case: CBI Adds New Name To Chargesheet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Mediated Pak-Afghan Truce Talk Fails In Riyadh: Report
India winter 2025 forecast
India Set For A Chilly Winter, Higher Than Normal Amid Polar Vortex: IMD
Mumbai Police
Mumbai EOW Probes Rs 18-Crore Shipping Fraud Case Against Indian, Dubai Firms
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches 19 Properties Valued At Rs 1,268.63 Cr In Money Laundering Case
SIM
COAI Backs Govt's SIM Binding Mandate For App Based Communication Services
Chernobyl fungus
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Black Fungus: Has It Evolved To Feed On Radiation
Saksham Tate murder
Maharashtra Woman ‘Marries’ Dead Boyfriend, Applies His Blood As Sindoor