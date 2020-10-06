Chennai preacher suspended by Scripture Union after being accused of sending inappropriate chat to female students

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chennai Preacher

A Chennai based preacher serving with the Scripture Union was suspended by the organisation after he was accused of sending inappropriate messages to some female school students on social networking sites with the aim of exploiting them sexually.

VELLORE: A Chennai based preacher serving with the Scripture Union was suspended by the organisation after he was accused of sending inappropriate messages to some female school students on social networking sites with the aim of exploiting them sexually.

The preacher was identified as Sam Jaisundar, who was serving at the secretary of the English section of publications with the Scripture Union.

The issue came into light after a Twitter user shared screenshots of conversations purportedly between Jaisundar and students of a Christian school in Vellore on Sunday. In the conversation, Jaisundar asked the children to send him their photos and also asked them what they wore at bedtime.

Reacting to the incident, the board members of Scripture Union held an urgent meeting on Sunday night and decided to take stringent action against him. Subsequently, he was suspended on Monday.

Sam Jaisundar has been associated with the Scripture Union for the past 17 years. He has been organising the VBS events annually.

 

