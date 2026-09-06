/Where will Chennai’s second airport go? Vijay shortlists 2 new sites after scrapping Parandur project

Barely days after fulfilling his key election promise to scrap the Rs 27,000-crore Parandur project, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has moved quickly to find a new site for Chennai’s second airport. The state has shortlisted Manellore and Cheyyur, which are now being studied by the Airports Authority of India as the government works to meet Chennai’s immediate and future aviation needs.
The previous DMK government selected Parandur in Kancheepuram district in 2022 as the site for Chennai’s second airport. However, the Rs 27,000-crore project faced more than 1,000 days of continuous protests from local farmers and residents.
The plan required the acquisition of more than 5,700 acres. The proposed site included fertile farmland, natural wetlands and important water bodies. Residents feared ecological damage and the displacement of more than 1,000 families.
During his election campaign, Vijay had promised farmers that he would not build an airport on their land. He later fulfilled that promise when the project was scrapped in the state assembly.
After dropping the Parandur plan, the state government moved quickly to find alternative locations. Manellore and Cheyyur were shortlisted within a week.
Both sites have been recommended to the Airports Authority of India for technical feasibility studies. The studies will assess whether the locations can support the proposed airport for the Chennai Metropolitan Area.
For now, neither site has been finally selected. The technical assessments will determine whether either location can move forward as the site for the new airport.
While the search for a new airport site continues, the state government is expanding Chennai International Airport at Meenambakkam to meet immediate travel needs.
A new Terminal 5 is planned in the north-western section of the airport. The expansion will also include new flyovers and access roads to improve connectivity.
The government expects the expansion to increase annual passenger capacity from 35 million to 55 million. This will provide additional capacity while the government works on its longer-term plan for a second airport.
The decision to cancel the Parandur project has led to a political fight in Tamil Nadu.
The DMK has accused the government of delaying important infrastructure, hurting investor confidence and affecting Chennai's economic growth. The opposition has also alleged that top advisers influenced the decision in favour of airport projects in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
The BJP has warned that starting the airport process again could take many years. Party leaders said fresh feasibility studies, land acquisition and environmental clearances could set Chennai’s development back by a decade.
The Vijay government has defended its decision to scrap Parandur. It said economic growth should not come at the cost of destroying water bodies or affecting farmers’ livelihoods.
The government also plans to use the 1,700 acres already acquired in Parandur for eco-friendly, non-polluting industrial hubs. The plan is intended to create jobs for local youth without causing displacement.
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