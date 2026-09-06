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Where will Chennai’s second airport go? Vijay shortlists 2 new sites after scrapping Parandur project

Tamil Nadu government has shortlisted Manellore and Cheyyur as possible sites for Chennai’s new airport.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Where will Chennai’s second airport go? Vijay shortlists 2 new sites after scrapping Parandur project
Image Credit: ANI. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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