Chennai Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Worsening Conditions And Widespread Rain Across Tamil Nadu This Weekend

Tamil Nadu is heading into a wet week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to heavy rainfall across multiple districts. Weather conditions in Chennai are expected to deteriorate towards the weekend. Stay updated with the latest alerts and advisories.

According to the IMD, rain will persist across the state throughout the week. On Tuesday, November 18, light to moderate showers are expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry–Karaikal regions, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Isolated rainfall is likely over districts including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, and Viluppuram, along with areas in Pondicherry and Karaikal.

Chennai is expected to see light showers.

A yellow alert has been issued as the IMD cautions residents about slippery roads, waterlogging, and potential traffic disruptions.

In its latest update, the IMD warned that heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.

Weather Outlook Till the Weekend

Rainy conditions are expected to continue across Tamil Nadu through the weekend.

On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy rain may occur at isolated places in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore.

By Friday, cloud cover is expected to intensify, with the possibility of heavy showers in Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, and the Puducherry–Karaikal regions.

On Saturday and Sunday, several districts — including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli — are likely to receive heavy rainfall, along with the Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Are Schools Closed in Chennai?

Schools have been shut intermittently due to the ongoing rain. On Monday, private, government, and aided schools and colleges remained closed.

However, as of now, no official announcement has been made regarding closures for Tuesday or the coming days. Parents are advised to stay in contact with school authorities for the latest updates.