CHENNAI WEATHER

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Schools Closed In Several Districts Due To Heavy Rain

Heavy rain and flooding have led to a school holiday in Chennai and nearby districts on Monday, 17 November 2025. Authorities issued the closure as the IMD placed the region under an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Scroll down to read more.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Chennai Weather Today: Schools in several parts of India have announced a holiday for Monday, 17 November 2025, due to severe weather conditions and regional factors. In Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, continuous overnight rainfall has caused flooding and waterlogging, prompting district authorities to suspend classes for all government, private, and aided schools as a safety measure. 

Safety advisories have also been issued asking parents to avoid unnecessary travel. Meanwhile, other states including Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of southern India are releasing their own holiday updates based on local weather alerts, festive events, and recent elections.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Chennai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday due to the ongoing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Chennai Weather Today: Districts Where Schools Are Closed On November 17

  • Chennai: Schools closed due to heavy rain and waterlogging.
  • Chengalpattu: Schools closed because of rainfall and safety concerns.
  • Tiruvallur: Schools closed following waterlogging alerts.
  • Kancheepuram: Likely to remain closed (awaiting local orders) due to continuous rainfall.
  • Southern Tamil Nadu districts: Schools open or under local authority decision, as weather conditions remain mild.

Tamil Nadu Weather Today

For Monday, the IMD has placed Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karaikal under an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.

Several other districts including Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari are under a yellow alert, with the heavy rain expected.

In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain cloudy, with heavy to very heavy showers and temperatures around 29-30 Degrees Celcius on Monday.

School Holiday Today In Other States

In Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and nearby districts, schools will remain closed on Monday due to heavy rain and widespread waterlogging. In contrast, schools in Delhi NCR, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh will remain open as there are no weather-related or festive holiday announcements. Bihar schools continue on a regular post-election schedule while other states have reported normal conditions with no rain alerts or special closures.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

