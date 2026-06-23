/Chennai Weather Today: Moderate rain likely across Tamil Nadu but temperature to remain high

Chennai is likely to witness a light to moderate rain today but the temeprature will remain around 38 degrees Celsius. Tamil Nadu is set to witness moderate rainfall over the next two days, particularly in the Western Ghats districts and parts of northern Tamil Nadu, even as Chennai continues to experience hot and humid weather with temperatures expected to touch around 38 degrees Celsius.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, moderate rain is likely on Tuesday in the Western Ghats districts, parts of northern Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory regions of Puducherry and Karaikal.
The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, at one or two places across Tamil Nadu on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Meteorologists said the current atmospheric conditions remain favourable for scattered rainfall across several parts of the State.
The heaviest rainfall is expected along the Western Ghats, while other districts may receive brief spells of rain along with thunder and lightning.
The RMC has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts on June 25. On June 26, heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.
Officials said they are closely monitoring the evolving weather systems influencing conditions across Tamil Nadu. People living in districts likely to receive heavy rain have been advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and exercise caution during thunderstorms.
For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain in some parts of the city. While intermittent showers may offer temporary relief from the heat, hot and humid conditions are expected to continue.
The Meteorological Department said Chennai's maximum temperature is likely to remain around 38 degrees Celsius over the next two days. Combined with high humidity, the weather could feel particularly uncomfortable during the afternoon. Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and follow official weather advisories as weather conditions continue to change across the State. (With agency inputs)
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