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Chennai Weather Today: Moderate rain likely across Tamil Nadu but temperature to remain high

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, moderate rain is likely on Tuesday in the Western Ghats districts, parts of northern Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory regions of Puducherry and Karaikal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
Chennai Weather Today: Moderate rain likely across Tamil Nadu but temperature to remain high

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