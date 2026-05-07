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NewsIndiaChennai Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rain across Tamil Nadu till May 12; Chennai to have moderate rain
TAMIL NADU

Chennai Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rain across Tamil Nadu till May 12; Chennai to have moderate rain

Chennai and its suburban areas are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall at isolated places over the next few days. Weather officials said cloudy conditions are likely to prevail in the city, bringing some relief from the recent heat and humid conditions.

|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Source: IANS
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Chennai Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rain across Tamil Nadu till May 12; Chennai to have moderate rainImage: ANI

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu till May 12, with heavy showers expected in several western and southern districts over the next few days. According to the weather department, an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas is likely to trigger intense rain activity across the state. Officials said districts including Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Dindigul are expected to receive heavy rainfall due to the prevailing weather system.

Chennai and its suburban areas are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall at isolated places over the next few days. Weather officials said cloudy conditions are likely to prevail in the city, bringing some relief from the recent heat and humid conditions.

The RMC has issued alerts for at least 11 districts where heavy rain is likely during the coming days. Authorities said the western districts, particularly the hilly and ghat regions, may experience intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

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The weather department further stated that Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.

Several parts of southern Tamil Nadu are also expected to witness thunderstorm activity during this period.

In its extended forecast, the RMC said that from Friday to Monday, heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai and Theni districts.

The department has advised residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain cautious as continuous rainfall may lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in certain regions.

Apart from the western belt, a number of delta and southern coastal districts are also expected to receive widespread rainfall.

The weather office said Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts are likely to witness strong spells of rain between Friday and Monday.

The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen and the public to closely follow official weather updates and exercise caution during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

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