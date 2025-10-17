Chennai Weather Update: Monsoon Intensifies, City To See More Showers In Coming Days

Chennai Weather Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness partly cloudy skies accompanied by moderate rain and thunderstorms over Chennai and several interior districts in the coming hours. The daytime temperature in the capital city is likely to stay around 31-32 Degrees Celcius, while the night temperature may range between 26-27 Degrees Celcius, offering slightly humid but pleasant conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents to stay cautious of sudden thunderstorms, particularly during the late afternoon and evening hours. However, despite the ongoing wet conditions, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has clarified that no extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai for now.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the northeast monsoon has officially set in over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, south interior Karnataka, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. The onset has already brought widespread rainfall to Chennai and nearby districts, with several areas waking up to dark skies, thunder, and steady showers.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain at isolated locations in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Ramanathapuram districts are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday, as monsoon activity intensifies across the southern parts of the state.

The week ahead is expected to remain mostly cloudy and rainy across Chennai, according to the 7-day weather outlook. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely on October 16, followed by partly cloudy skies with moderate rain and thunderstorms between October 17 and 20. On October 21 and 22, the city is expected to experience generally cloudy conditions with intermittent rainfall. While no severe weather warnings have been issued so far, residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly during the evening hours, when thunderstorm activity is expected to intensify.