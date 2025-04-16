Chennai Weather Update: Rains Lash City After Heatwave; IMD Predicts More Showers Ahead

Chennai's prolonged heatwave-like conditions eased on Wednesday following much-anticipated rainfall, offering residents a refreshing break from the intense heat. The showers have brought down soaring temperatures, and more rain is expected throughout the day in Chennai and surrounding districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is forecasted, with temperatures recorded at a high of 36°C and a low of 27°C.

The IMD has stated that the city will likely experience intermittent rainfall until April 21. From April 16 to 19, Chennai will see generally cloudy skies and light rain, contributing to cooler and more pleasant conditions. During this stretch, daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 36°C–37°C, while nighttime lows will range between 27°C and 28°C.

A brief pause in the rainfall is expected on April 20, with partly cloudy skies and no precipitation. However, rain is forecasted to return on April 21, providing another bout of cooling weather. By April 22, skies will likely remain partly cloudy with no significant rainfall expected.

Adding to this, a weather enthusiast reported intense rain activity in North Chennai and nearby areas of Tiruvallur, with thunderstorms extending southward into the core city and Chengalpet district. These rains have been accompanied by gusty winds, with potential for heavy downpours in the coming hours as storm intensity increases.