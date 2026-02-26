Advertisement
NewsIndiaChennai weather today: Thunder alert for south districts; light rain forecast in western ghats
TAMIL NADU WEATHER UPDATE

Chennai weather today: Thunder alert for south districts; light rain forecast in western ghats

IMD issued a thunder and lightning alert for South Tamil Nadu today, Feb 26. Western Ghats to see light rain, while Chennai remains partly cloudy with early morning mist.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chennai weather today: Thunder alert for south districts; light rain forecast in western ghatsA biker wades through flooded roads during incessant rain. (Photo: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for South Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats region. Light rainfall is expected today, February 26, along with thunder and lightning. This unusual weather is due to a low-level atmospheric circulation currently affecting South India.

Thunderstorm warning for South Tamil Nadu

Meteorologists predicted that an atmospheric system over the southern peninsula will cause isolated rain today.

Key risk: Lightning and thunderstorms are expected in one or two locations in the southern districts.

Advisory: Residents in low-lying and southern areas should remain alert for sudden rain and brief gusts of wind.

Extended rain forecast for western ghats

The effects of the atmospheric circulation will be strongest in the hilly areas of the state. 

Next 48 hours: Light to moderate rain is likely to continue in the Western Ghats districts today and the following days. 

Scope: Although the rain will be light and limited to small areas, cloud formation and changing wind patterns might cause localized heavy rain. 

Chennai update: Mist and cloudy skies

The weather in the state capital is mostly stable, though some atmospheric changes are on the way. 

Sky conditions: For today and the next 48 hours, Chennai will have partly cloudy skies. 

Morning mist: Early morning hours may bring light mist or haze in suburban areas, which could slightly reduce visibility. 

Temperature: No significant rain is expected in the city. Daytime temperatures should range from 33°C to 34°C, providing some relief from the heat due to the ongoing cloud cover.

