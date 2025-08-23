Chennai Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Rain Returns, Uttarakhand On Orange Alert | Check Latest Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow alert' for Chennai on Saturday, predicting more rain that will cause traffic snarls and waterlogging. The alert is issued after strong rain lashed some areas of the city on Friday owing to an atmospheric disturbance. One or two light to moderate spells of rain are expected for the day, according to the IMD.

Thunderstorms And Waterlogging Expected

As per the weather department, there are chances of "moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain" over Chennai and many other Tamil Nadu districts such as Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram, and also Puducherry.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Friday, regions of Chennai such as Royapettah, Mylapore, T Nagar, Triplicane, Avadi, Porur, and Poonamallee witnessed light rain in the evening. This came after a heavy morning rain, with Okkiyam Thoraipakkam receiving 12 cm rain and Injambakkam and R.A. Puram getting 11 cm. Rainfall occurred due to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rain Warning For Uttarakhand

While Chennai is under yellow alert, IMD has sounded a more critical 'Orange alert' for Uttarakhand, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and extremely heavy rain in many regions of the state. The alert would remain active till Saturday afternoon.

The meteorological department has issued an alert that places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora, and Udham Singh Nagar may experience heavy rainfall, with rains ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Who Is Sergio Gor? Why Did Elon Musk Call Trump's New Pick For US ambassador To India A 'Snake'?